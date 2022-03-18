Présidentielle : les invités politique du JT de 20H de TF1 du 20 au 27 mars

Dimanche 20 mars, Valérie PÉCRESSE, candidate LR à la présidentielle, répondra en direct aux questions d'Anne-Claire COUDRAY.
Lundi 21 mars, le Premier ministre Jean CASTEX, soutien du candidat LaRem à la présidentielle Emmanuel MACRON, répondra en direct aux questions de Gilles BOULEAU.
Mercredi 23 mars, Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON, le candidat Insoumis à la présidentielle, répondra en direct aux questions de Gilles BOULEAU.
Dimanche 27 mars, Marine LE PEN, candidate RN à la présidentielle, répondra en direct aux questions d'Anne-Claire COUDRAY.