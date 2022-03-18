Infos

Présidentielle : les invités politique du JT de 20H de TF1 du 20 au 27 mars

vendredi 18 mars 2022
A moins de trois semaines du premier tour, le JT de 20H de TF1 accueillera sur son plateau dans les prochains jours plusieurs acteurs clé de la campagne présidentielle.

Dimanche 20 mars, Valérie PÉCRESSE, candidate LR à la présidentielle, répondra en direct aux questions d'Anne-Claire COUDRAY.

Lundi 21 mars, le Premier ministre Jean CASTEX, soutien du candidat LaRem à la présidentielle Emmanuel MACRON, répondra en direct aux questions de Gilles BOULEAU.

Mercredi 23 mars, Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON, le candidat Insoumis à la présidentielle, répondra en direct aux questions de Gilles BOULEAU.

Dimanche 27 mars, Marine LE PEN, candidate RN à la présidentielle, répondra en direct aux questions d'Anne-Claire COUDRAY.

Publié dans Infos, Invités des émissions
