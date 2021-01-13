“Le Grand Restaurant” de Pierre Palmade : réouveture après travaux, mercredi 3 février sur M6

Notre hôte aura fort à faire pour satisfaire tous ses clients, tout en empêchant sa mère, sa concurrente et son mari cuisinier de transformer la soirée en désastre.
Au fil des tables, on découvrira des saynètes parfois burlesques, parfois tendres, parfois décapantes, absurdes, transgressives… le tout avec un casting 5 étoiles jamais vu en télévision, mélangeant les genres et les générations.
Avec : Pierre PALMADE (Pierre, le directeur), Pierre ARDITI, Malik BENTALHA, François BERLÉAND, Michèle BERNIER, Anne-Elisabeth BLATEAU, Marie-Anne CHAZEL, Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN, Vincent DEDIENNE, François-Xavier DEMAISON, Oriane DESCHAMPS, Frédéric DIEFENTHAL, Arielle DOMBASLE, Anny DUPEREY, Julie FERRIER, Florence FORESTI, Julie GAYET, Stéphane GUILLON, Catherine HIEGEL, Isabelle HUPPERT, Gérard JUGNOT, Jeanfi JANSSENS, Chantal LADESOU, Régis LASPALÈS, Baptiste LECAPLAIN, Bernard LECOQ, Anne LE NEN, Alex LUTZ, Valérie MAIRESSE, Yolande MOREAU, Isabelle NANTY, Muriel ROBIN, Michel SARDOU, Mathilde SEIGNER, JOEYSTARR, Fred TESTOT, Sylvie TESTUD, Jean LEDUC, Régis LASPALLES, Bruno GUILLON et Marthe VILLALONGA.